Motoring

China approves first level 3 autonomous vehicles for road use

Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox clear regulatory hurdle for hands-off driving systems

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Picture: SUPPLIED
China has approved its first batch of level 3 autonomous driving vehicles for two models from carmakers Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox, the industry ministry said on Monday.

China has approved its first batch of level 3 autonomous driving vehicles for two models from carmakers Changan and BAIC’s Arcfox, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The car industry has defined five levels of autonomous driving, from cruise control at level 1 to fully self-driving cars at level 5, and level 3 means cars can drive without a human driver’s supervision.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings

2

KZN vote could topple IFP premier and collapse coalition government

3

Agoa uncertainty adds fresh strain to South Africa’s poultry industry

4

Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy

5

Good news already priced into markets, investors urged to be cautious