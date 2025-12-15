The countdown begins to the electric Volkswagen ID. Polo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Near production-ready prototypes are being tested in numerous regions worldwide.

Volkswagen has begun final pre-production testing of its upcoming ID. Polo electric hatchback, with near production-ready prototypes completing validation work across multiple global test regions before the model’s world premiere.

The programme is aimed at finalising driving dynamics, efficiency and system reliability as Volkswagen prepares to expand its electric ID range with a model that, for the first time, carries the established Polo nameplate.

While its exterior footprint is broadly in line with the current combustion-engined Polo, the ID. Polo is expected to deliver improved interior space, moving it closer to vehicles in the next size class. It measures 4,053mm long, 1,816mm wide and 1,530mm tall, with a 2,600mm wheelbase. Interior length has increased by 19mm, with additional gains in width and headroom.

Boot capacity has grown by 24% to 435l, expanding to 1,243l with the rear seatbacks folded flat.

At launch in spring 2026 (autumn in the southern hemisphere), the ID. Polo will be offered with three power outputs — 85kW, 99kW and 155kW — with a 166kW GTI version scheduled to follow later in the year.

The 85kW and 99kW variants will use a 37kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, supporting DC fast charging of up to 90kW. Higher-output models will be fitted with a 52kWh nickel manganese cobalt battery, enabling a projected driving range of up to 450km and DC charging speeds of up to 130kW.

Built on Volkswagen’s updated MEB+ electric platform, the ID. Polo features a newly developed front-wheel-drive layout, a new-generation APP 290 electric motor and PowerCo’s unified battery cell, using cell-to-pack technology to reduce weight and improve energy density.

Driver assistance systems will include an updated Travel Assist with assisted steering, acceleration and braking on motorways, assisted lane changes and traffic light and stop sign recognition.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer confirmed the ID. Polo will be priced from €25,000 (R492,800) when it goes on sale in Europe.