Does waiting to register a vehicle in the new year boost its resale value?

It’s common practice for customers who buy a new vehicle late in the year to delay registering the vehicle until January in the hope of documenting it as a newer model year and boosting its resale value.

But the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) has quashed this as a common misconception that leads to an unnecessary delay in the delivery of the vehicle to the buyer.

Used car valuation guides and trade platforms rely on the actual model year, explains Nada national vice-chair, Thembinkosi Pantsi.

“A slight delay in registration, while showing a newer date on the registration certificate, will not determine or change the model year as confirmed by the VIN,” he says.

“The core of the misunderstanding lies in confusing the manufacturer-designated model year with the vehicle’s initial registration details as captured on the National Traffic Information (Natis) system. The only entity with the authority to declare the year of manufacture or the specific model year of a vehicle is the manufacturing plant where that vehicle was assembled. This year is set by the vehicle’s manufacturer and is based on the production schedule and specifications, irrespective of when it is sold or registered,” says Pantsi.

The motor vehicle register, as operated on e-NaTIS, does not keep record of the model year or year of manufacture of any vehicle. What the system does record, and what is often misinterpreted, is the date of liability for first licensing, which is printed on the certificates issued by registering authorities, he says.

“Consumers need to be aware that delaying the registration of a new car until the start of the following calendar year has absolutely no bearing on the car’s official model year. The vehicle’s model year is stamped at the factory and cannot be changed by waiting for the calendar to turn,” he adds.