Jenson Button to reunite with his Brawn BGP 001 at 2026 Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Jenson Button will reunite with his 2009 championship-winning Brawn BGP 001 at the 83rd Goodwood Members’ Meeting, presented by Audrain Motorsport, next year.

Button will take part in an on-track demonstration in the car, marking his return to the cockpit following his retirement from professional motor racing. It will be the first time he has driven the Brawn BGP 001 since 2019, when he last ran the car to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his title-winning season.

The Brawn BGP 001 was the only Formula 1 car produced by the short-lived Brawn GP team and was one of the standout performers of the 2009 season. Driven by Button and Rubens Barrichello, the team won eight of the 17 races that year, securing both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

The Members’ Meeting appearance will mark Button’s debut at the event, driving the same car in which he clinched the 2009 world title. The BGP 001 has previously appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2016 and at SpeedWeek in 2020.

“I am excited to be making my Members’ Meeting debut, and in no less special a car than the Brawn BGP 001,” said Button.

“I last had a chance to drive it back in 2019, which was incredibly emotional and quite surreal. I cannot wait to experience that feeling all over again, and where better than Goodwood!”

Button has a long-standing association with Goodwood, having attended its motorsport events since the early 2000s. He made his historic racing debut at the Goodwood Revival in 2021, competing in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration.

In 2025, he won the Freddie March Memorial Trophy and raced his own 1962 Jaguar E-Type, which he purchased specifically for the event.