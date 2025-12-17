Mercedes unleashes most powerful and luxurious Unimog yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mercedes-Benz Unimog is one of the world’s best off-road vehicles, popular with civilians, the military and emergency services for its ability to take on rough terrain that drivers of regular SUVs could only dream of.

To mark the Unimog’s 80th anniversary next year, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has created the most powerful and luxurious version to date.

Built in collaboration with conversion partner Hellgeth Engineering, the truck has improved performance and added comfort features. Mercedes says it answers a longstanding wish of customers to complement the Unimog’s phenomenal off-road capabilities with more power and a distinctive design.

For now it is a one-off vehicle, but the show truck will be tested by a customer in real-world conditions next year with a view to gaining insights for putting it into series production.

“With the luxury Unimog show car, we have realised our vision of combining the legendary robustness and off-road capability of the Unimog with an entirely new standard of comfort and engineering skills. This Unimog is a statement of innovation and passion,” says Franziska Cusumano, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks.

The cabin is decked out in premium leather surfaces. Picture: (MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS )

The luxury vehicle is based on the Unimog U 4023, which has maximised off-road ability due to its flexible frame with long travel coil springs, selectable all-wheel drive and longitudinal and differential locks on both axles. It also has an impressive ground clearance of 410mm, thanks to portal axles that lift the vehicle’s core components above the frame.

The standard four-cylinder engine has been replaced by an OM 936 six-cylinder, 7.7l diesel engine delivering 220KW of power and a burly 1,200Nm of torque.

The special Unimog’s eye-catching exterior is inspired by SUVs and includes matte grey paintwork, aluminium beadlock wheels and LED headlights.

The four-seater cabin has been given a high-tech revamp including a MirrorCam system that uses digital cameras instead of traditional exterior mirrors, providing improved all-round visibility. The passenger quarters are decked out in premium leather surfaces, ergonomic seats with coloured stitching, leather floor mats and LED lighting.