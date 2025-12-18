Darryn Binder leaves grand prix to go racing in the US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Darryn Binder celebrates finishing second in the 2020 Moto3 race in Aragon, Spain.

South African motorcycle racer Darryn Binder is leaving Moto2 to race in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship in 2026.

Next year he will ride a Ducati Panigale V2 for the Warhorse HSBK Racing team.

After 11 seasons in grand prix racing — in which he also competed in the Moto3 and MotoGP classes — the younger brother of Brad Binder was left without a ride for next season.

His grand prix career started in 2015 when he entered the entry Moto3 class and his first win came in 2020. He moved up to the premier MotoGP category in 2022 and managed three points finishes with the RNF Racing Yamaha team, with a best of 10th in a wet Indonesian Grand Prix.

He moved down to Moto2 in 2023 and enjoyed limited success in the last three seasons, with a best championship finish of 19th in 2024.