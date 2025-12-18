Gordon Murray Automotive secures R2bn investment to boost supercar development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has secured a $120m (R2.01bn) strategic investment from Halo Cars Group, a move aimed at supporting future development and ongoing production of its supercars.

The funding will be used to advance GMA’s existing product roadmap, including vehicles in development, and to support its recently launched Special Vehicles division. That division focuses on low-volume, bespoke models derived from Gordon Murray’s most collectable designs.

Gordon Murray will continue as chair and chief designer, while CFO Darren Jukes has been appointed interim CEO. Halo Cars managing partners Tarik Ouass and JR Rahn will join GMA’s board of directors.

“This is not an investment in scale, but in further scarcity,” says Ouass. “Our investment mandate is the complete opposite of a conventional growth investment in automotive. We believe that further limiting allocations of an already very exclusive production is what allows Gordon Murray’s bespoke craftsmanship and engineering artistry to endure for generations.”

GMA said the investment will also fund new research and development programmes and help accelerate delivery of several sold-out models, including the S1 LM, Le Mans GTR, T.50s Niki Lauda and the T.33 range.

The announcement follows the recent sale of a Gordon Murray S1 LM at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Las Vegas, where the car fetched $20.63m (R346m). According to the auction house, this was the highest non-charity auction price achieved for a new car.

The S1 LM was the first model produced by Gordon Murray Special Vehicles. The division focuses on ultra-low-volume projects for collectors.

Murray’s career spans more than six decades and includes five Formula One World Championships as a designer, as well as overall victory at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans with a race car derived from the McLaren F1 — his first road-going design.

GMA operates from its Highams Park headquarters and production facility in Surrey, England, where it produces limited-run supercars for international markets. The company exports more than 80% of its vehicles to customers in regions including the US, the Middle East, Asia and South America.

The latest investment is expected to support production through 2026, covering the T.50s Niki Lauda, the T.33 range and the Special Vehicles Le Mans GTR. GMA recently completed its 100th T.50, a milestone that was followed by an RM Sotheby’s auction in Abu Dhabi, where the model achieved a sale price of $5.63m (R94.4m), nearly double its original list price.

“Gordon Murray Automotive has always been a very exclusive family, reflected both in our team and in the customers who support us. I am confident that I have found the right partners who value our seven principles and will support my legacy moving forward,” said Murray.

“Tarik Ouass was the very first customer to order a T.50 and has acquired every motorcar we have ever created. I am excited for the next chapter with Tarik and his investment partner JR Rahn joining me on the board to support the detailed product roadmap I have set for the company through to 2039.”