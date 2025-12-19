UK car output shows recovery in November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British car production fell 1.7% year on year in November to 63,126 units, industry data showed on Friday, as output recovered from a cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover and new electric vehicle production in Sunderland pointed to growth next year.

Tata Motors-owned JLR resumed production in October after a six-week shutdown, while Nissan began building its latest EV at Britain’s largest car plant in Sunderland, marking a key step in the UK vehicle industry’s shift from petrol and diesel.

Overall, UK vehicle production, including commercial vehicles, fell 14.3% year on year to 65,932 units in November, but it was a marked improvement from last month’s 59,010 units, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

However, the sector has warned that European Commission proposals to tie new CO 2 flexibilities and subsidies to “Made in EU” conditions could undermine recent UK government backing and damage mutually beneficial trading relationships between the two regions.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said the sector can “look forward with some optimism” but cautioned that growth would be undermined if the UK becomes “the main unintended victim” of new EU local content requirements.