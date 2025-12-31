Max Verstappen earns fifth straight Driver of Year nod

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Max Verstappen was voted the Formula 1 Driver of the Year by his colleagues for the fifth straight year despite falling short of his fifth consecutive world championship.

Season champion Lando Norris of McLaren finished second to the Red Bull star in the Driver of the Year award, with Mercedes’ George Russell, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five.

Charles Sainz of Williams finished sixth, followed by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Williams’ Alex Albon, Haas’ Oliver Bearman and Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Max Verstappen and the 2025 Red Bull RB21. (Clive Mason)

Albon, Bearman and Hadjar are new to the top 10 this year. Alonso moved up two places from 2024, and Leclerc slipped two spots.

Notably absent from the list is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), who failed to crack the top 10 for the first time since the poll’s inception in 2018.

Using the standard F1 points allocation, drivers were asked to rank their top 10 peers. The top driver on each list received 25 points, down to one point for the driver ranked 10th.

Verstappen earned a top score of 25 points on six different ballots after a late-season comeback, winning six of the final nine Grand Prix races to finish just two points behind Norris.

Four drivers did not participate in the anonymous poll: Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda.