Safari meets supercar: entries open for Safari 500 rally

The Safari 500 takers will have encounters with SA's wildlife and landscapes.

A new South African grand touring event for sports and classic cars will make its debut in 2026.

Set to take place from July 29 to August 2, the Safari 500 is an exclusive, limited-entry event across bushveld landscapes in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. It is run by the organisers of the Cape 1000, an annual South African classic and sports car regularity rally held in the Western Cape in March.

The new Safari 500 is an all-tarmac event that will span approximately 800km over three days of driving and activities. It will blend the core elements of precision driving and grand touring regularity rallying with the excitement of an African safari, said event organiser Vanessa Crichton.

“The rally features structured regularity stages to test driver precision and skill, alongside grand touring routes that allow participants to appreciate the diverse environments. This adventurous route focuses on the dramatic landscapes and abundant wildlife of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, renowned for their proximity to the iconic Kruger National Park,” she said.

The provisional route includes driving stages through the scenic Magoebaskloof area, which offers stunning views as it descends about 600m from the highveld to the subtropical Lowveld.

“The distinctive nature of the Safari 500 lies in its seamless integration of luxury safari experiences with high-quality motoring. The itinerary incorporates game drive activities, including planned opportunities to experience the Big 5 within the Kruger National Park using open game vehicles.

“The event structure, complete with communal dinners and exclusive accommodation, is designed to foster camaraderie among like-minded car enthusiasts.”

There are four classes: Classic (Pre-1976), Modern Classic (1977–1996), Sports (1997–current) and Special (Restomod/Recreation).

