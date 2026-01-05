Motoring

Motorists greeted with fuel price decreases this month

All grades of petrol and diesel see substantial decreases on Wednesday

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

Diesel decreases by up to R1.50 a litre. (FREDDY MAVUNDA )

After price increases in December, the new year starts on a positive note for South African motorists, with the department of department of mineral and petroleum resources confirming major decreases for all grades of fuel.

From Wednesday the retail price of 93-unleaded petrol drops by 62c/l and 95-unleaded decreases by 66c/l.

The wholesale price of diesel sees a more substantial drop, with 0.05% sulphur going down by R1.37/l and 0.005% sulphur reducing by R1.50.

Illuminating paraffin sees a R1.10 drop.

The Central Energy Fund attributed the decreases to the stronger rand and lower international oil prices. Over the past month the rand has firmed from R17.23 to about R16.53 to the US dollar, and Brent crude oil has reduced from about $63 (R1,040.51) to $60 (R990.97).

From January 7 these prices will apply:

Inland

  • 93 ULP: R20.64/l;
  • 95 ULP: R20.75/l;
  • diesel (0.005%): R18.52/l; and
  • diesel (0.05%): R18.42/l.

Coastal

  • 95 ULP: R20.58/l R19.92/l;
  • diesel (0.005%): R17.76/l; and
  • diesel (0.05%): R17.59/l.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Weird choices add intrigue to Proteas’ T20 World Cup challenge

2

EXPLAINER: Venezuela’s vast debt crisis comes into focus after Maduro’s fall

3

Trade surplus widens sharply in November

4

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gives assurances on nuclear procurement

5

January to bring big petrol and diesel price cuts

Related Articles