Takata recall: Stellantis urges SA motorists to check VINs and book repairs

The carmaker has reached out to customers to replace defective Takata airbag inflators

Motoring Staff

The airbag recall campaign involves several model ranges including the previous generation Opel Mokka. (Stellantis)

Stellantis South Africa is reinforcing its Takata airbag recall campaign, continuing the critical Stop-Drive safety warning for selected vehicles, including Citroën, DS, Chrysler, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Chevrolet models.

The carmaker says driving with an unrepaired Takata airbag poses a risk of injury or death.

This global recall is one of the most extensive safety programmes yet undertaken, and Stellantis wants to reach every affected customer until all repairs are completed.

Over several years Stellantis has reached out to customers to replace defective Takata airbag inflators, but some vehicles remain unrepaired and the Stop-Drive warning continues.

Customers can check if their vehicles are affected by visiting the brand portals listed below and entering their vehicle identification number (VIN):

The company has urged customers whose airbags have not yet been replaced to immediately stop driving their vehicles and arrange a free repair at an authorised service centre.

To speak to an operator or book a repair, customers can call 0860-738-472.

List of affected vehicles

Citroën

  • Citroën C3 Phase 2 (2008-2017)
  • Citroën C4 (2010-2018)
  • Citroën DS3 (2008-2019)
  • Citroën DS4 (2010-2017)
  • Citroën DS5 (2010-2018)
  • Citroën C Zéro (2010-2017)

DS

  • DS 3 (2008-2019)
  • DS 4 (2010-2017)
  • DS 5 (2010-2018)

Chrysler

  • Chrysler 300 (2004-2016)
  • Chrysler Aspen (2007-2009)
  • Chrysler Crossfire (2007-2008)

Jeep

  • Jeep Wrangler (2007-2016)

Opel

  • Opel Astra (2005-2014)
  • Opel Cascada (2012-2018)
  • Opel Meriva (2009-2017)
  • Opel Mokka (2011-2018)
  • Opel Vectra (2003-2008)
  • Opel Zafira (2011-2016)
  • Opel Astra 10 (2009-2018)
  • Opel Signum (2005-2008)

Chevrolet

  • Chevrolet Cruze (2009-2017)
  • Chevrolet Orlando (2011-2017)
  • Chevrolet Aveo (2011-2018)
  • Chevrolet Spark
  • Chevrolet Utility

