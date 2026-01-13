Nexon and Sierra to join Tata’s 2026 lineup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tata Motors SA has announced it will expand its offerings to six models in 2026. The Tata Nexon and Sierra models are set to join the Tiago, Curvv and Harrier launched in 2025.

The Indian brand initially exited the local market in 2019, citing low demand for its products.

The Nexon is a compact crossover that slots between the Punch and Harrier in terms of size. It also competes with the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Chery Tiggo 4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Expect LED headlamps and DRLs, a dual-tone roof, six airbags and electronic stability control as part of the standard features.

The Nexon is the Indian brand's compact crossover option. (TATA SA)

The Tata Sierra, with its eye-catching glasshouse design, fits between the shapely Curvv and top-of-the-range Harrier. It features night sabre Bi-LED booster headlamps and LED DRLs, flush door handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, a large sunroof and triple screens that stretch across the dashboard for an immersive interior experience. Loading space is rated at 622l.

The company also says the new models will benefit from comprehensive aftersales services, including a five-year/125,000 km warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance, 72-hour mobility solutions to minimise disruption, Xpress and a dedicated customer care hotline.