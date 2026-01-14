BMW set to launch electric M cars in 2027

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

German premium car brand BMW says its new BMW M Neue Klasse high-performance vehicles will arrive in 2027. Neue Klasse refers to the company’s next-generation line-up of pure electric cars underpinned by a specific EV platform and 800V architecture.

The outfit says the motorsport DNA for the road ethos that started in 1972 remains. “With the latest generation of Neue Klasse technology, we are taking the BMW M driving experience to a new level and will inspire our customers with outstanding, racetrack-ready driving dynamics for everyday use,” says Franciscus van Meel, MD of BMW M GmbH.

The fully electric drivetrain redefines the brand’s dynamics, combining luxury driving pleasure with racetrack capability, long-range driving and fast-charging performance, BMW says.

The newly developed architecture with centrally controlled individual wheel drive opens up a new dimension of driving dynamics, with the company saying it further increases the driving safety of all BMW M next-generation vehicles.

Four high-performance computers, known as “Superbrains,” unite computing power for driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment and basic and comfort functions. The new BMW M eDrive comprises each wheel driven by an electric motor, the most powerful yet from the brand and managed by a pair of drive units located at both front and rear axles, each managing the separate electric motors in each wheel.

In both drive units, the electric motors are arranged in parallel, each delivering power to one gearbox per wheel integrated with an inverter for controlling the electric motors and the oil supply.

The complex new electric drive units promise better-than-ever BMW driving dynamics. (BMW M)

M-specific control software enables precise power and torque distribution at each individual wheel, allowing for optimal traction, continuous torque distribution between the braking system and electric motors, and brake energy recuperation right up to the limit. The result is said to be a driving experience in BMW M production vehicles that has never been achieved before

In typical BMW fashion, the front axle can be completely decoupled for performance and range efficiency on longer motorway journeys. Various predefined driving modes will match conditions and driver moods, including simulated gear shifts and a newly developed soundscape.

The high-voltage battery, boasting more than 100kWh of usable energy, is specifically adapted to meet the high-performance demands for road and track. Performance optimisation includes Gen6 cylindrical cells with better charging performance, a cooling system and an intelligent control centre known as the energy master.

The battery housing also serves as a structural component of the vehicle and is connected to the front and rear axles for added chassis stiffness.

Innovation is also reflected in the Neue Klasse construction using lightweight materials, now including for the first time the introduction of natural fibre. This material is said to offer similar properties to carbon fibre but can be produced with about 40% less CO 2 e.

BMW M doesn’t offer specific power outputs and performance potential at this stage, nor does it mention the number of models, be they sedans, coupes or SUVs.

BMW M Neue Klasse models will be marketed alongside the regular petrol M-car cousins from 2027. (BMW M)

BMW M going electric

Despite ushering in battery electric power, BMW’s “power of choice” stance prevails, with the Neue Klasse cars set to be sold alongside conventional and now mostly hybrid BMW M models. Sales in the high-performance wing totalled 213,457 units in 2025, a 3% increase on the previous year’s 206,582 units. The BMW X3 M50 was the best seller, and the BMW M2 the most sold of pure M cars. The company says nearly every tenth BMW sold in 2025 was a BMW M model.

Neue Klasse M-cars and SA

BMW M cars are quite popular in SA, with the majority of products available to local enthusiasts. South Africans Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde, and now Jordan Pepper are official BMW M Motorsport works drivers.

BMW SA’s product communication specialist Hailey Philander says it’s reasonable to expect the Neue Klasse M-cars to be sold in this market too, alongside the conventional models from 2027 onwards.