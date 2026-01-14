Nani Roma victorious for Dakar Stage 9 as Ford takes one-two win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spaniard Nani Roma, pictured, led compatriot Carlos Sainz in a Ford one-two at the top of the Dakar Rally car standings on Tuesday.

Spaniard Nani Roma led compatriot Carlos Sainz in a Ford one-two at the top of the Dakar Rally car standings on Tuesday after a tough ninth stage in the Saudi Arabian desert for some frontrunners.

Dacia’s previous leader and five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah slipped to third but was still only one minute and 10 seconds behind Roma, with Toyota’s South African Henk Lategan fourth — and with a further five minutes to make up.

“I had three punctures today [Tuesday], but I think everyone had problems,” said Roma, who last led the Dakar 12 years ago when he won. “We are positive to be here.”

Sainz said it had been hard to find the way at one point, with the cars taking a different route to the bikes and no longer having tracks to follow.

Ford M-Sport's Carlos Sainz, father to F1 star Carlos Sainz Jnr, in his car before the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)

Lategan described it as a “bit of a disaster of a day” after getting lost, suffering a puncture, breaking the windscreen and losing power steering.

“I was driving with no power steering, which is extremely difficult in these cars because the wheels are so big, so you have to have huge power to even turn the wheels,” he said.

“And then we had some more punctures, got lost, and we hit that bush in Seb [Loeb]’s dust that broke the windscreen. So we had to stop and kick the windscreen out because I couldn’t see from inside the car, put some goggles on and carry on going.”

The 410km stage from Wadi Ad Dawasir to the overnight bivouac, the first half of a marathon stage, was won by 21-year-old Polish non-factory Toyota driver Eryk Goczal.

He finished seven minutes ahead of his uncle Michal, also with the Energylandia team, while father Marek was in 31st position.

Australian Toby Price, a double Dakar winner on motorcycles, was third on the stage for Toyota.

Sainz, 63, was handed a one minute and 10 second penalty for speeding and finished the stage seventh but ahead of most of his rivals, including Roma in eighth.

The four-time Dakar winner is now 57 seconds behind Roma, who also won on a motorcycle in 2004.

Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom, who had been second overall for Ford, lost a lot of time with a navigation error and dropped to fifth and 11 minutes and 19 seconds off the pace. Dacia’s nine-time world rally champion Loeb was sixth.

SA's Henk Lategan described it as a 'bit of a disaster of a day' after getting lost, suffering a puncture, breaking the windscreen and losing power steering. (Maxim Shemetov)

Spaniard Tosha Schareina won the stage in the motorcycle category for Honda, with KTM’s Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides losing his way and his overall lead to Australia’s defending champion Daniel Sanders.

Sanders, also on a KTM, led Honda’s American Ricky Brabec by six minutes and 24 seconds.

The race, which ends on Saturday on the Red Sea coast, is the first round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) season.

Reuters