RMI CEO outlines 2026 strategies amid industry challenges

Ipeleng Mabusela is the CEO of the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) - the organisation representing the interests of eight associations and more than 7,500 businesses in the SA automotive industry. The RMI traces its roots to the early 20th century, when the SA Society of Motor Traders (SASMT) was founded in 1908.

Affiliates include the Automotive Remanufacturers’ Association (ARA); Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA); National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA); SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA); SA Petroleum Retailers’ Association (SAPRA); SA Vehicle and Bodybuilders’ Association (SAVABA); Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association (TEPA) and the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA).

Future Plans

When I last spoke to the CEO late in 2024, the year the industry shed more than 20,000 jobs due to company closures, Mabusela was also navigating transformative efforts within the RMI and readying for the expected boom in SA’s electric vehicles. He says many of the challenges spilt over into 2025, including the US tariffs that exerted pressure on the SA export programmes.

Despite the headwinds, Mabusela says the local industry showed resilience, netting a total of 596,818 new cars, light commercials and trucks sales, a 15.7% increase over 2024. That was brought about mostly by a series of interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank and the affordability of the mostly new Chinese models — a contentious topic.

New and cheaper Chinese alternatives have boosted mobility in SA while adding to the sustainability woes of the SA-built products. (Supplied)

Data bank

Part of the plans cooked up by the RMI in 2025 were efforts to create an end-to-end “CV” of vehicles as described by the head. Mabusela says there exists no way for consumers to trace and verify a vehicle’s life after initial sale, whether it’s been in an accident, out of warranty or where it was serviced, and so forth.

The CEO says consumers will have a better idea of what they are buying into from a used car park, with more than 30-million cars in SA with an average age of 10-years, and with 77% aged about six years and generally out of maintenance plans.

The CEO says the farming of this data will also indicate where these cars reside, where they are maintained or the nature of the spare parts finding their way inside their engines, OEM originals or otherwise.

RMI member associations stand to benefit greatly, especially service agents who will have insight as to which brand and conditions are found in their locale to match and stock relevant spare parts, thereby maximising operational efficiency.

Similarly, new and pre-owned vehicle agents (NADA) would be able to pin-point local tastes in models and brands and stock up accordingly.

Thomas Malchereck, CEO of the Handwerkskammer, Erfurt, Germany, left, and Charl van Heerden, principal of Eastcape Midlands TVET College, cut the ribbon to launch the e-mobility workshop at Eastcape Midlands TVET College. (Supplied)

Education

Towards the end of 2025 the RMI also announced a new collaboration with the manufacturing, engineering and related services sector education and training authority (merSeta), and appointed by the quality council for trades and occupations (QCTO) to develop the country’s first nationally recognised and accredited electromobility occupational qualification.

In recent years the RMI has been working on an accredited qualification, with help from education institutions including the Handwerkskammer, Erfurt, Germany.

Though the electric car revolution in SA is still in its infancy, new energy vehicles are set to become the norm here at home, be they pure battery electrics or hybrids. The qualification bodes well for the ongoing investments in SA’s electric vehicle infrastructure ensuring that vehicles are looked after by properly trained technicians.

Mabusela says the qualification will not be a standalone degree or diploma, but an additional discipline into the existing motor mechanic qualification courses offered, widening the scope of competency for students.