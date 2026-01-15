JAC unveils single cab bakkie for under R300k in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

T6 single cab is marketed as a rugged, value-for-money workhorse with low maintenance costs.

JAC has added a budget-friendly single-cab workhorse to its T6 range of Chinese-built bakkies in South Africa.

The T6 has until now been available locally as a double cab powered by a 2.8l turbo diesel engine, available in 4x2 and 4x4 variants.

The new single cab joining the line-up comes with 2.0l turbo diesel engine and sells in a choice of two 4x2 models: a basic CTi Comfort version priced at R299,900 and the more extensively-equipped CTi Lux for R314,900. T6 4x4 derivatives will launch mid-year at prices to be announced.

Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa, describes the T6 as a rugged, value-for-money all-rounder with low maintenance costs.

He said that in local combined-cycle testing, the vehicle recorded consumption as low as 6.1l/100km, and 8.0l/100km with a 750kg load. With an average fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km, its 76-litre tank provides an approximate range of over 1,100km.

The 2.0l direct-injection engine with an intercooler and electrical variable geometry turbocharger delivers 102kW of power at 3,600 rpm, and 320 Nm torque between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, and the T6 measures 5,315mm in length with 197mm of ground clearance.

With a 1,000kg payload, the T6 single cab has a load box finished with an anti-scratch, corrosion-resistant sprayed bed liner. The braked towing capacity is 1,400kg.

Standard features in both single cab variants include air conditioning, electric windows, remote keyless entry, rear park distance sensors and a height-adjustable, leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel.

The safety package includes dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

The Comfort has a radio/MP3 player with Bluetooth, with the Lux featuring a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lux also adds niceties such as a reverse camera and leatherette trim.

The new T6 2.0L CTi single cab is sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance. JAC Motors South Africa has a network of over 70 dealers across Southern Africa.