JLR launches London-themed Range Rover editions in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Evoque Hoxton Edition is inspired by the Borough east of London.

JLR has revealed an exclusive series of London-themed editions of the entry-level Range Rover Evoque and mid-sized Velar, and both are now on sale to South African customers.

The exclusive new range celebrates British luxury with the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition and the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition. Subsequent editions inspired by the Battersea and Westminster will be revealed soon, and each model will be crafted with details that complement the design, refinement and provenance of every Range Rover.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition

The Evoque Hoxton Edition borrows from London’s go-to district for innovators and trendsetters with understated “Hoxton Edition” scripting on the lower door sill, leather seat facings with contrast stitching and illuminated puddle lamps, new-style 20″ Satin Gold wheels with diamond-turned contrast and a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack.

The Velar Belgravia Edition will be followed by an even more exclusive Satin Edition of 400 units only. (JLR SA)

Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition

The Velar Belgravia is inspired by classic Georgian architecture with modern luxury living via its 22″ Diamond Turned Dark Agate Wheels with a Satin Black Tinted Lacquer, “Belgravia Edition” door sill scripting with black brushed aluminium finishers, supple leather seats and contrast stitching and puddle lights.

A Belgravia Edition Satin will be added as a more exclusive, 400-model run for global markets. This one adds a clear satin protective film, a first on a Velar model, 22″ dark agate grey diamond-turned wheels with satin black contrast and a black exterior styling pack. Every model will bear a numbered plaque.

Puddle lights will splash the exclusivity of the Range Rover themes. (JLR SA)

Battersea and Westminster Editions

The forthcoming pair of Battersea and Westminster editions will arrive later in 2026. The Battersea Edition celebrates Battersea, the trendy and large district southwest of London. The Range Rover Westminster Edition pays homage to the epicentre of British heritage and culture, the City that’s home to the UK’s Houses of Parliament, Big ben and Buckingham Palace. More details on these models will be shared soon.

Pricing for the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition starts from R1,239,200; while the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition is priced from 1,597,800.