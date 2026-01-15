MINI launches limited MINI Countryman Rugged Edition in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Rugged Edition is available in both MINI Countryman C and Countryman S engine variants.

MINI has launched a Countryman Rugged Edition exclusive to South Africa. Limited to 100 units, the sports activity vehicle has unique design details and adventure-orientated features.

Decorative bonnet stripes and a mountain-like grille decal give this MINI a distinctive presence, but it’s not just about looks. For extra traction on gravel or rough surfaces, the car is fitted with all-terrain tyres on 18″ Frozen Midnight Grey alloy wheels.

Inside, the MINI Countryman has all-weather mats to cater to muddy shoes.

The car is available in four exterior colours: Nanuq White, Smokey Green, Melting Silver and Legend Grey.

The Rugged Edition is available in both MINI Countryman C and Countryman S engine variants, with two trim levels: Classic Trim (C and S) and Favoured Trim (S only).

The front-wheel drive Countryman C is powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm, while the Countryman S gets the more powerful 150kW/300Nm 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine and All4 all-wheel drive. Both models have seven-speed automatic transmissions.

Owners have the option to customise their Countryman Rugged Edition with two roof-mounted accessories from the MINI Original Accessories catalogue: a roof box or a roof-mounted bicycle carrier.

Launched globally in 2023, the Countryman is the largest member of the MINI family and offers practical interior space with a raised ride height.

Rugged Editions come at a substantial price premium over the standard versions:

MINI COUNTRYMAN PRICES

MINI Countryman C: R742,220

MINI Countryman S All4: R825,074

MINI Countryman C (Classic) Rugged Edition: R833,903

MINI Countryman S (Classic) Rugged Edition: R953,928

MINI Countryman John Cooper Works All4: R988,768

MINI Countryman S (Favoured) Rugged Edition: R989,938

MINI Countryman SE All4 (electric): R1,110,000