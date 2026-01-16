Ford unveils supercharged Mustang Dark Horse SC with 566kW

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Dark Horse SC features a different facia and bonnet for cooling purposes.

Ford has debuted the new Mustang Dark Horse SC, a more hardcore derivative than the model launched here in SA in November 2024.

The company says it is a more focused track car created using know-how learnt from building the even more powerful Mustang GT3 race car and race-derived but road-legal GTD.

The evolution from the Dark Horse has seen Ford engineers strengthen numerous components, from the aerodynamics, to cooling, braking, suspension tuning, steering feel and tyre compounds tweaked for more performance.

The 5.0l Coyote V8 in the standard car is upped to 5.2l and paired with a supercharger to produce 566kW and 847Nm – 232kW and 307Nm more than the regular Dark Horse.

Unlike the more pedestrian steed with a conventional 10-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, the Dark Horse SC is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for faster shifts, with no six-speed manual option as available in the regular car. Potential top speed is 290km/h with an even more vocal soundtrack thanks to a sports exhaust system.

The Dark Horse SC also benefits from a variable traction control system with five settings, and electronic stability control that can be fully deactivated. Next-generation MagneRide dampers, revised and firmer springs rates, stabiliser bars, front and rear knuckles, front control arms, and adjusted rear suspension geometry form part of the modifications for higher levels of dynamic prowess.

Tyre specialists Michelin developed custom Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber for the Dark Horse SC, measuring 305/30 R20 in the front and 315/30 R20 in the rear. Brembo brakes with six-piston front callipers and four-piston rears are standard fitment.

Brembo stoppers are standard fitment and larger items are optionally available. (FORD SA)

The Dark Horse SC Track Pack that is also available adds large Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes from the Mustang GTD while reducing overall vehicle weight by 68kg.

With track endurance being the primary objective, the Mustang Dark Horse SC design team’s thermal efficiency work includes a revised and angrier looking front fascia featuring an aluminium bonnet with hood pins, and a larger air vent with a rain tray. Ford says when the rain tray is removed, the open area creates twice the amount of downforce of the standard Mustang Dark Horse bonnet vent.

At the back, a revised rear diffuser adds to the aggression and improves rear axle and brake cooling. The Track Pack replaces the rear decklid with a ducktail-style design and produces a total of 281kg of downforce at 290km/h.

The Dark Horse SC also gets the Mustang GTD’s leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, featuring a 12 o’clock stripe and performance controls. Recaro leather bucket seats are optional items, but Dinamica sport seats are included in the Track Pack, offered in Space gray or Teal accents. The rear seats are replaced with a storage shelf.

Revised aerodynamics all-round ensure better composure in track conditions. (FORD SA)

Customers can personalise their Dark Horse SC with a carbon exterior pack, painted exterior graphics or choose from any of the five different seatbelt colourways.

The Mustang Dark Horse SC will be available to order this year. Ford Motors South Africa says there are currently no plans to introduce this new supercharged Mustang locally.