Mercedes-Benz GLA Night Edition with exclusive paint on sale

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA Night Edition comes with exclusive paint and AMG wheels.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has launched the GLA Night Edition, a special edition of the compact crossover presented in the Manufaktur Alpine grey finish and with AMG-Line body styling featuring bespoke AMG alloy rims.

The Night package also brings gloss-black accents on the wing mirrors, window surrounds and roof rails. LED head and tail lamps and a rear diffuser are also standard, while the parking package with reversing camera and the mirror package are included.

Inside, the GLA Night Edition features a dual-screen command centre comprising a 10.25″ central display running the latest MBUX software with voice and touch control. Lumbar support seats, Nappa leather on the steering wheel and a redesigned centre console create premium feel touchpoints.

The GLA 200 Night Edition is powered by a 1.3l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, driving the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Amenities include a leather steering wheel, MBUX and reversing cameras. (MBSA)

“With the Night Edition, we are offering a bespoke ‘ready-to-wear’ package that combines the Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint and exclusive AMG wheels to create our most visually compelling compact SUV to date,” said Alexandra Boavida, VP of sales & marketing.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Night Edition is priced from R972,387, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.