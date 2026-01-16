Simola Hillclimb 2016 entries close soon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year's Simola Hillclimb takes place from April 30 to May 3.

The deadline to enter the 2026 Simola Hillclimb is January 31.

The 16th running of the popular Knysna motorsport event has attracted top competitors from around the country and big names in international motorsport, say organisers.

“We have received an impressive number and calibre of entry applications thus far, and are delighted with the response for both Classic Car Friday and King of the Hill,” Simola Hillclimb sporting director Leon Smith said.

“With the January 31 deadline just two weeks away, we encourage all aspiring competitors to submit their applications as soon as possible.

“Our goal every year is to deliver an exciting line-up of cars and drivers to keep the field competitive and the spectators enthralled,” Smith said. “The level of local and international interest continues to grow each year, and we look forward to raising the bar even higher in 2026.”

This year’s Simola Hillclimb takes place from April 30 to May 3. The opening day kicks off with scrutineering for the Classic Car Friday contenders, followed by a parade along the Knysna Waterfront, both of which are open to the public with free access.

Classic Car Friday on May 1 will see 65 competitors spread across 10 classes racing up the Simola hill — from the Golden Oldies of a century ago to many of the legendary cars that ruled our streets and racing circuits up to the early 2000s.

King of the Hill runs over two days on Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3. It has 84 entries featuring standard road cars and supercars, highly tuned road-legal machines, modified racing cars and thoroughbred single-seaters and sports prototypes.

From February 1 the submitted entries will be reviewed by Simola Hillclimb organisers. Accepted drivers will receive their invitations to participate by February 14.

For more information or to enter, visit www.simolahillclimb.com.