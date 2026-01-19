Mud, sweat and teamwork: what it’s like to compete in the Defender Trophy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new 2026 Defender Trophy is a motoring off-road challenge hosted by Jaguar Land Rover as a reboot of the old Camel Trophy that was held annually between 1980 and 2000.

It will have about 75 international two-person teams competing against each other in driving, navigational and physical challenges at a global final to be held in October in an as-yet-unnamed venue in Africa.

The South African qualifications took place in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, recently, with 48 local finalists who will eventually be whittled down to the final pair to represent Mzansi. At a separate event last week, JLR hosted a media competition where journalists were put through the same trials to better get an understanding of what participants go through.

The local selections were run by Mark Collins, who finished second for South Africa with brother and teammate John in the 1998 Camel Trophy in Tierra del Fuego.

In last week’s media challenge I represented Business Day against 23 other journalists and influencers, all driving the Defender 110 D350 Trophy Edition, an SUV that recently went on sale as a more rugged version of Land Rover’s best-selling model range.

The two-day competition comprised off-road driving and out-of-vehicle tasks that put us to the test physically and mentally, including navigating, obstacle courses and bridge building, that kept us busy for about 12 hours a day.

It was more gruelling than I expected, as there was little time to rest between each activity. We were given a little more time to complete certain challenges than regular participants, but this nearly full-strength version of the event left most journalists, including myself, physically and mentally drained.

There's a lot more to the Defender Trophy competition than driving. Competitors require an array of skills. (ROB TILL)

You need to use your noggin as much as your muscles, and teamwork is vital. For most challenges we were split into four-person teams, with the group’s score counting towards your individual points tally.

Driving-wise there was plenty of slippery mud to test the Defender’s off-road capabilities and the vehicle was up to the task with its height-adjustable air suspension, all-wheel drive, diff locks, and Terrain Response System that allows drivers to select modes (like Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand).

The organisers laid on special driving challenges to make things more interesting.

One of the tasks was to make a U-turn in a small circular cage that was more suited to a pint-sized Suzuki Jimny than a big Defender. The 25 minutes we were given seemed plenty of time to make what we thought would be a straightforward 32-point turn (or thereabouts), but it turned out to be more of a 100-point turn after repeated attempts left us boxed in and having to restart the process. Turns out there was a trick to it, but one we discovered too late and we missed the cutoff time. We felt like we’d failed an IQ test, but other teams also botched the task, which made us feel better.

Defender Trophy participants need to endure tough conditions for extended periods.

One team task required us to build a bridge over a river using ropes and logs, and drive the convoy of Defenders over it. This surprise activity took place at night as we were nearing our overnight stop at a tent camp, hungry and tired after a demanding day of challenges, long after what we considered to be beer o’clock. The judges were looking for the teamwork-makes-the-dream-work attitude to see who got stuck into the task without grumbling, and scored contestants appropriately.

Thankfully, the convoy of Defenders made it across the hand-made bridges without mishap.

Defenders drive over a bridge made of logs and ropes made by competitors. (ROB TILL)

Over the two days, physical and mental stamina were tested in extra-vehicular orienteering tasks that required finding markers in the veld on foot, or in the water using a paddle board. Always against the clock to ramp up the pressure.

Obstacle courses tested fitness levels with activities like running, rope climbing and log lifting - and the resulting grazes, bruises and several twisted ankles attested to the event’s demanding nature.

The message was clear: a tough test awaits competitors in the October global final.

THE DEFENDER 110 D350 TROPHY EDITION

The Defender Trophy Edition wears a yellow similar to the iconic Camel Trophy colour (or optionally green) and rides on rugged all-terrain tyres with gloss black 20″ alloy wheels. The special model is visually set apart with Trophy decals, a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch guards and a black front undershield.

Inside, the Defender Trophy Edition lays on tough luxury with ebony windsor leather seats and Trophy illuminated treadplates. The exposed cross car beam is finished in the same distinctive colour as the exterior and features laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding.

The six-cylinder 3.0l turbo diesel engine produces 257kW of power and a lusty 700Nm of torque, with drive sent to all four wheels via permanent all-wheel drive and a Terrain Response System with modes for Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock Crawl. With the air suspension raised to its maximum height, the Defender has 291mm of ground clearance.

It has enhanced interior features including a larger new 13.1″ touchscreen infotainment display. Adaptive off-road cruise control is introduced as an option on the Defender for the first time, making it easier to negotiate rough terrain.

The Defender 110 D350 Trophy Edition is priced at R2,227,800.