Rare vintage tractor collection heads to auction after 55 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The collection is considered one of the most significant for tractor enthusiast in a while.

UK- and Ireland-based Wilsons Auctions has announced a vintage tractor auction running from January 28 to 30.

The collection is owned by Ronnie Deering, a renowned tractor enthusiast who has curated it for more than 55 years.

It’s described as a remarkable assembly and one of the most significant offerings of agricultural heritage yet.

Running the timed online auction will feature an extensive catalogue of vintage tractors dating from 1918 to 1969. This rare release brings together outstanding examples of engineering history, sourced from locations across the UK, Europe and as far afield as Australia.

On offer are the following:

1969 John Deere 4020 classic diesel tractor

1922 Case 12/20 Crossmotor petrol/TVO

Original 1938 Case Model L Petrol/TVO

1949 Chamberlin 40K

1949 Hanomag R45 with pitch pine cab

The listed 1922 Case 12/20 Crossmotor tractor participated in the Cooley Vintage Festival and helped set the Guinness World Record for the most veteran tractors ploughing simultaneously, totalling 4,572 tractors on August 5 2007.

Deering sourced many of the well-preserved collections from Australia.

“Letting go of this collection hasn’t been an easy decision. These tractors have been part of my life for more than 50 years, and every one of them has a story behind it,” says Deering.

“I’ve travelled across the world to find the right pieces, but some of my favourite memories are much closer to home — taking the tractors out on runs with my children and meeting people who were just as passionate as I was.

“We are honoured to be entrusted to manage Ronnie’s lifelong collection through auction,” commented Richard McFetridge, plant, machinery and commercial manager at Wilsons Auctions.

“It’s a privilege to offer buyers a rare opportunity to secure pieces of genuine agricultural history, and we expect strong interest from collectors across the UK and further afield.”

Viewing of the collection takes place on January 26 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland.