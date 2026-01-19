REVIEW: Ranger XLT offering economic 4x4 experience joins us for long-term test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ford Ranger XLT double cab 4x4 joins us for three months.

We recently welcomed the Ford Ranger XLT double cab for a three-month test. It replaces the Ranger Raptor that we kept for six months. The differences were immediately apparent.

The newcomer impresses with easier entry and egress thanks to a lower 237mm ground clearance versus the Raptor’s 272mm. The lower running costs of a 2l four-cylinder turbo diesel versus a twin-turbo petrol 3l V6 are a bonus.

The styling isn’t as energetic but the smaller 16-inch wheels and sports bar make it a decent looker. The interior, too, isn’t as dazzling, but it puts on a show. The tester is fitted with a colourful 10-inch main display screen running wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a digital driver’s information binnacle.

The seats are clad in optional partial leather as the XLT comes standard with cloth upholstery. A pair of USBs connect smartphones to the mainframe and a wireless charging pad is also integrated. Amenities also include dual-zone air-conditioning and a multifunction steering wheel, but the seats are manually operated. The Ford Ranger hallmark of a spacious cabin is standard fare.

The Ford Ranger line-up comprises 23 models and the XLT is configurable in various technical specifications. It can be had in 4x2 or 4x4 guise, manual or automatic, and the engine line-up includes single- and bi-turbo variants, though Ford is phasing out the latter motors in favour of a new four-cylinder petrol engine.

Our tester, the 4x4 model powered by the single turbo engine, produces 125kW and 405Nm. It is linked to a six-speed automatic transmission and driving modes. Higher power models use a 10-speed unit.

The 125kW 2l single-turbo engine has been upgraded with a new timing chain for improved durability and performance.

The interior is moderately plush in execution with a fair number of luxuries. (Phuti Mpyane)

The modest power unit is proving sufficient for daily and out-of-town drives, and the powerplant and transmission are economic operators. It achieves 8.4l/100km, a welcome perk, and is a terrific cruiser and sturdy handler in the bends, too.

The damping offers a pliant ride quality and cruise control adds to driving relaxation. Safety systems include optional lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Seven airbags offer protection as standard.

The 4x4 system is adjustable for rear-wheel drive only with terrain modes and a rear diff-locking mechanism. The fitted and optional 17-inch tyres are road biased and you’d probably need to fit knobbier rubber if you intend to tackle serious mountaineering, especially of the muddy or rocky kind. The standard units will suffice for regular obstacles, though.

A tow bar and tonneau cover add to functionality of our new long-term partner. (Phuti Mpyane)

It costs R767,000 standard. Price peers include the Foton Tunland V7 2.0TD VLX 4x4 (R765,900), Mitsubishi Triton 2.4DI-D Xtreme (R769,990), Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD LS X-Rider Black 4x4 auto (R770,400) and Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 Raider auto (R777,600).