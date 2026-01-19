Toyota SA recalls 58 Hino trucks for fuel leaks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota South Africa is recalling some Hino 700 Series trucks, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) notifies customers.

The recall affects 58 trucks that were made available for sale from February 4 2025, to November 9 2025.

Toyota informed the NCC that the recall is due to a fuel pump housing that had an inappropriate surface treatment process done during production. Cracks may develop when repeated high loads are applied to the supply pump, leading to a fuel leak. The Hino 700 series trucks were sold nationwide.

“Owners of these trucks are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised dealerships,” said the NCC.

All corrective work relating to the recall will be carried out for free.

The new Hino 700 Series made its local debut in 2023 with enhancements in technology, active and passive safety systems, and weight reduction for improved fuel economy and lower running costs.