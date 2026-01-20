Hybrid supercars and SUVs push Lamborghini to an all-time sales high

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Temerario (front) and Revuelto helped anchor the brand’s hybridisation strategy.

A hybridisation strategy helped Lamborghini sell 10,747 vehicles globally in 2025, an all-time record for the Italian sports car manufacturer.

Key contributors to the achievement were the two models that marked the beginning of the firm’s electrification phase: Revuelto, the brand’s first V12 HPEV hybrid super sports car, and Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid version of the super SUV.

They were joined by the Temerario hybrid which replaced the Huracan as Lamborghini’s junior sports car. The Temerario two-seater coupé, which combines a V8 twin turbo petrol engine with three electric motors, was unveiled last year and customer deliveries begin this month.

In 2025 Lamborghini also launched the Temerario GT3 racing car and the limited-edition Fenomeno, the latter equipped with the most powerful V12 yet developed by Lamborghini.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the company stood out in a complex global environment and challenging market conditions.

Chief marketing officer Federico Foschini said 2025 was marked by significant geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence, resulting in differing dynamics across markets.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region continued to be Lamborghini’s leading market with 4,650 vehicles delivered. The Americas followed, closing the year with 3,347 units, while the Asia Pacific (APAC) region recorded 2,750 sales.