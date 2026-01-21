Mercedes-Benz announces, racier 15-unit ‘Final Edition’ CLA 45 S in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The CLA 45 S Final Edition gets exclusive exterior and interior details.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced a Final Edition CLA 45 S 4Matic+ model. Only 15 units of the four-door coupe are being made available, priced at R1,721,234.

The models are presented in exclusive Night black paint finish, with large “45 S” lettering in black or yellow on the doors, and the AMG logo in yellow on the exterior mirror covers.

These limited units ride on matt black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design with edition-specific wheel hub covers, with a yellow AMG logo with laurel wreath elements, gloss black-painted brake callipers with white AMG logos and a silver chrome fuel-filler cap also with AMG lettering in black.

The Final Editions get a larger deck-lid spoiler than regular cars, including dark chrome tailpipe trim and the AMG Night Package II that brings radiator grille struts and badges in black chrome.

The interior of the Final Edition benefits from the AMG performance seats with yellow topstitching, embroidered 45 S emblems in the front headrests and on the centre console, door sills with illuminated AMG logo in yellow and AMG floor mats with “45 S” lettering and yellow stitching.

The Final Edition seats feature yellow 45 S logo in the headrests. (MBSA)

The Final Edition is powered by the standard range’s 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder with 310kW and 500Nm paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the company’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system with a drift mode. It’s rated with a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds and 270km/h top speed.

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S Final Edition is sold with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

