VW to cut board roles in savings drive, report says

Carmaker plans to reduce board members from 29 to 19 to save €1bn

The core brand group of German carmaker Volkswagen plans to reduce management positions and consolidate the platform in a bid to save €1bn, the Automobilwoche industry publication reported on Wednesday.

The plan is to reduce the number of board members from 29 to 19 in Volkswagen’s core brand group, the report says, citing company sources.

This means brands such as VW passenger cars, Skoda and Seat/Cupra will in future each have just four board members – a CEO, plus executives for finance, sales and human resources – with development, procurement and production being handled at the carmaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, it adds.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the report, noting that the company will inform about plans at the core brands later on Wednesday.

Volkswagen is in the process of cutting 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 as it battles with an industrial slowdown, stiff competition from China and costly tariffs.

Automobilwoche reports that the expected savings under Volkswagen core brand group CEO Thomas Schaefer comprise up to €600m in personnel costs and €400m from production efficiencies.

