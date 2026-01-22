MG announces MG3 product recall in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The MG3 hatchback went on sale in South Africa in 2025.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) in South Africa has notified owners of the MG MG3 vehicles, as notified by the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) South Africa, about a product recall that affects 209 MG MG3 models sold nationally from August 30 2025.

According to the supplier, inertia forces during a collision may cause the driver’s seat cushion frame to contact the seat adjustment unlocking mechanism. This could result in minor movement of the seat along its rail, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall involves more than 10,000 cars in the global market, and was observed after recent Euro NCAP frontal offset crash tests (at 100km/h). The MG3 achieved a 4-star safety rating due to its performance in other areas.

South African owners of affected vehicles have been advised to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised MG dealership for a service measure. All inspection and corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.