Mercedes-Benz launches CLA Night Edition in SA

The special edition is identified through the bespoke Alpine grey paint. (MBSA)

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced the availability of the new CLA Night Edition. It follows the launch of the high-performance CLA 45 S Final Edition earlier this week.

The CLA Night Edition is based on the CLA 200 model and the compact four-door coupe gains a bold treatment of gloss-black accents including the exterior mirror housings and window line trim strips. Unique to the CLA Night Edition is a set of AMG rims.

The interior features the 10.25-inch dual touch-screen running the fourth-generation generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system, a Nappa leather-clad steering wheel and sports seats. The ambient lighting system has 64 colours.

Exclusive AMG wheels and a visible rear apron diffuser turn on the aggression. (MBSA)

The CLA 200 Night Edition is powered by a 48V mild-hybrid and turbocharged 1.3l four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, producing 120kW and 270Nm.

It’s priced at R958,418 and sold with a five year/100,000km service and maintenance plans.

