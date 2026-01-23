Mercedes-Benz launches CLA Night Edition in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The special edition is identified through the bespoke Alpine grey paint.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced the availability of the new CLA Night Edition. It follows the launch of the high-performance CLA 45 S Final Edition earlier this week.

The CLA Night Edition is based on the CLA 200 model and the compact four-door coupe gains a bold treatment of gloss-black accents including the exterior mirror housings and window line trim strips. Unique to the CLA Night Edition is a set of AMG rims.

The interior features the 10.25-inch dual touch-screen running the fourth-generation generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system, a Nappa leather-clad steering wheel and sports seats. The ambient lighting system has 64 colours.

Exclusive AMG wheels and a visible rear apron diffuser turn on the aggression. (MBSA)

The CLA 200 Night Edition is powered by a 48V mild-hybrid and turbocharged 1.3l four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, producing 120kW and 270Nm.

It’s priced at R958,418 and sold with a five year/100,000km service and maintenance plans.