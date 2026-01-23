SA motorcycle sales hit decade high in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Last year motorcycles in South Africa experienced their best sales year since 2014, with 43,144 units sold.

According to Arnold Olivier, national director of the Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors (Amid), an unexpected growth spurt in the final quarter led to a 14.5% sales increase compared to 2024, which was already a very good year with 20.8% growth. Third-quarter numbers had suggested that 2025 would produce a modest 6% growth.

The commercial segment makes up slightly more than 70% of the total market, while other segments experienced a mixture of ups and downs, said Olivier.

Small capacity commercial motorcycle and scooter volumes increased by 10%, electric motorcycles were up 40% on the previous year, and the leisure segment increased 22%, with the 250 to 500cc segments mostly driving this growth. Off-road motorcycle sales ended 2.5% down year-on-year and larger capacity leisure motorcycles recorded a small decrease of 1.3%.

“Significantly, the sub-500cc leisure segment has now overtaken the 500cc+ segments in unit sales for the first time in many years. This can be attributed to several new entrants in this segment, a shift by consumers to more affordable machines but also aggressive price reductions on certain brands and models,” said Olivier.

The quad market increased by a massive 46%. A big portion of this growth is driven by the youth market, but utility quads and side-by-sides also performed very strongly, said Amid.

Used motorcycle sales statistics recorded a decrease of 3.8% compared to 2024.

“A large de-fleet and change of ownership occurred in the commercial space during 2024, creating an artificial blip in sales. This is not considered reflective of used motorcycle sales, which tend to be stable year-on-year in the region of 46,000 units annually,” said Olivier.

Though some key economic indicators look positive at present and local elections later in the year may influence buyer sentiment negatively, the industry view is that the growth trend should continue for 2026, albeit more conservatively.

The motorcycle market tracked a similarly positive performance for new cars in 2025, which reached a 17-year high of 596,818 units.