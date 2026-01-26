German and Italian classics headline Creative Rides Valentine auction

The Creative Rides Valentine Vintage & Classic Car Auction featuring dream boats will be held at the Bryanston dealership on February 12.
Classic car enthusiasts and collectors can expect a mix of reserved and unreserved lots, with rare and collectible classics of German, Italian, English and Japanese origin.
1953 BMW Isseta
If you’ve always wanted the heart-shaped BMW Isseta with a front opening door, there’s a restored blue/grey 1953 model with 91,012km on the clock looking for a new home. The Italian-designed three-wheeler city car is the earlier version powered by a 247cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.8kW and with about an 85km/h top speed.
Jaguar XK150
Lovers of British aristocracy and racing heritage can have a look at the Jaguar XK150 produced from 1957, the final iteration of a series started by the legendary XK120, paving the way for the E-Types. The maroon exterior with red leather interior specimen which has been restored looks graceful and is powered by a 3.4l DOHC straight-six engine with 156kW and 290Nm. It retains the correct period details, including the original Radiomobile radio, wire wheels and the correct spare, and is accompanied by a Jaguar Heritage Certificate.
Mercedes-Benz 420 SEC
Few coupes can match the elegance and significance of the pillarless Mercedes-Benz W126. South Africa never had the 4.2l V8 SEC, thus this UK import with burgundy over grey colour is a rare find on local roads.
Ferrari 308 GTBi
If you are into glamorous 1980s nostalgia, the Ferrari 308 GTBi with a gated manual gearshift could be the right accessory. Launched in 1980 with the introduction of the Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection, and with it a name change to 308 GTBi, it was a more refined and better performing car than 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS made famous by Thomas Magnum, the character played by Tom Selleck in the 1980s Magnum P.I hit series.
Other classics on sale include:
- 2010 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230)
- Porsche 356 Replica
- 1970 BMW 2008 CS
- 1971Mercedes-Benz 280 SE (W108)
- 1982 BMW 635 CSI
- Land Cruiser FJ 45 Single cab
- Lancia Fulivia MkII
- Mini Clubman 1275 E
Find more information on the Creative Rides Valentine Vintage and Classic auction on Upcoming Auctions – Creative Rides
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.