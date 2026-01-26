German and Italian classics headline Creative Rides Valentine auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Creative Rides Valentine Vintage & Classic Car Auction featuring dream boats will be held at the Bryanston dealership on February 12.

Classic car enthusiasts and collectors can expect a mix of reserved and unreserved lots, with rare and collectible classics of German, Italian, English and Japanese origin.

1953 BMW Isseta

If you’ve always wanted the heart-shaped BMW Isseta with a front opening door, there’s a restored blue/grey 1953 model with 91,012km on the clock looking for a new home. The Italian-designed three-wheeler city car is the earlier version powered by a 247cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.8kW and with about an 85km/h top speed.

The Jaguar XK150 paved the way for the iconic E-Type. (CREATIVE RIDES)

Jaguar XK150

Lovers of British aristocracy and racing heritage can have a look at the Jaguar XK150 produced from 1957, the final iteration of a series started by the legendary XK120, paving the way for the E-Types. The maroon exterior with red leather interior specimen which has been restored looks graceful and is powered by a 3.4l DOHC straight-six engine with 156kW and 290Nm. It retains the correct period details, including the original Radiomobile radio, wire wheels and the correct spare, and is accompanied by a Jaguar Heritage Certificate.

The Mercedes-Benz SEC coupe was indulgent motoring for the wealthy, and the 420 SEC unheard of in SA. (CREATIVE RIDES)

Mercedes-Benz 420 SEC

Few coupes can match the elegance and significance of the pillarless Mercedes-Benz W126. South Africa never had the 4.2l V8 SEC, thus this UK import with burgundy over grey colour is a rare find on local roads.

The Ferrari 308 is shaped like the 1980s dreams of stardom. (CREATIVE RIDES)

Ferrari 308 GTBi

If you are into glamorous 1980s nostalgia, the Ferrari 308 GTBi with a gated manual gearshift could be the right accessory. Launched in 1980 with the introduction of the Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection, and with it a name change to 308 GTBi, it was a more refined and better performing car than 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB/GTS made famous by Thomas Magnum, the character played by Tom Selleck in the 1980s Magnum P.I hit series.

Other classics on sale include:

2010 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230 )

Porsche 356 Replica

1970 BMW 2008 CS

1971Mercedes-Benz 280 SE (W108)

1982 BMW 635 CSI

Land Cruiser FJ 45 Single cab

Lancia Fulivia MkII

Mini Clubman 1275 E

Find more information on the Creative Rides Valentine Vintage and Classic auction on Upcoming Auctions – Creative Rides