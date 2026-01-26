LDV Terron 9 bakkie and D90 SUV models finally on sale in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leyland Daf Vans (LDV) has announced the arrival of the first batch of the new Terron 9 and D90 models in South Africa. LDV is the Chinese subsidiary of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) that also imports Morris Garages (MG) and Maxus products into this market.

The new LDV products were first displayed locally at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami in August 2025.

LDV D90

The D90 is a large seven-seat family SUV that rivals the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu M-UX for family functionality, luxury features and off-road grit. The single Flagship 4WD trim will be on sale powered by a 2.0l bi-turbo diesel engine developing 160kW and 500Nm and paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and three independent differential locks. Max towing capacity is 3,100kg.

Amenities include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless charging pads, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and integrated dash camera. It’s priced at R899,900 and comes with a five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

The big-grilled Terron 9 is now on sale in SA with an exclusive feature. (LDV SA)

Terron 9

The Terron 9 is a hulk of a double-cab bakkie designed for life on the streets and off-road. Two trims have gone on sale, namely the Premium and Flagship models. Features include eight-way electric heated, ventilated, massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, seven airbags, leather upholstery, front and rear differential locks.

The defining feature of the LDV Terron 9 is the openable rear panel that connects the load area to the cabin, the first of its kind in South Africa. With a 5,500mm length, the LDV Terron 9 is quite likely also one of the largest bakkies on the market.

The LDV Terron 9 has an openable rear for increasing load space or, simply, breezy travels. (LDV SA)

It’s powered by a 2.5l turbo-diesel engine with 163kW and 520Nm outputs and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can tow up to 3,500kg.

Prices

Terron 9 Premium 4x4 — R779,900

Terron 9 Flagship 4x4 — R849,900