VinFast advances self-driving ambitions with low-cost robocar plan

VinFast has partnered with AI firm Autobrains to develop advanced autonomous driving technology, including a low-cost “Robocar” system, the companies said on Monday, potentially boosting the Vietnamese EV maker’s self-driving tech push.

The deal could help VinFast adopt a cheaper, camera-based autonomy system as it looks to cut costs and accelerate deployment after years of expensive and delayed self-driving bets.

For the driver assistance system, the companies said they will concentrate on enhancing the technology for the upcoming VinFast electric vehicles, building on the carmaker’s existing level 2 capabilities.

Pilot testing of the upgraded assistance technology is under way on VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9 models, with the aim of gradually rolling out more advanced features across its lineup.

The partnership will also explore a new “Robo-Car” self-driving architecture, designed to enable higher levels of autonomy without costly LiDAR sensors, radar arrays or high-definition maps.

Similar to Tesla’s approach, the system relies on seven standard cameras and a compact, high-performance computing chip, a setup the companies said could deliver autonomous capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches.

Testing of the Robo-Car system is under way in controlled zones in Hanoi, with plans to expand trials to larger cities and overseas markets, the companies said.