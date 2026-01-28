Best-selling Toyota Corolla Cross scores just two stars in Global NCAP crash test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Automobile Association (AA) has raised concern after the latest Global NCAP #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results, which saw the Toyota Corolla Cross receive a two-star rating for adult occupant protection.

The popular compact crossover SUV was the country’s best-selling new passenger car in December, with 2,766 units sold.

According to Global NCAP, the rating was influenced largely by the absence of standard side head protection in the version of the Corolla Cross sold in African markets, including South Africa. While the locally sold model achieved a three-star rating for child occupant protection, the results point to shortcomings in adult safety performance.

The locally built Corolla Cross does not offer side head protection as standard. (Global NCAP)

The South Africa-built Corolla Cross is fitted with driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side body airbags, a driver knee airbag and electronic stability control (ESC). However, it does not offer side head protection as standard — a feature Global NCAP regards as essential for modern vehicle safety.

During testing, Global NCAP identified several safety-related findings. The footwell area was found to be unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings, though the bodyshell itself was rated as stable. A side pole impact test was not conducted because the vehicle lacks standard side head protection for front and rear occupants.

Global NCAP noted that the absence of this protection exposes occupants to a higher risk of severe head injury, even in relatively low-speed side impacts with objects such as poles or trees.

In side impact testing, the Corolla Cross provided good protection to the abdomen and pelvis and adequate protection to the chest. The three-star child occupant rating was affected by the lack of a passenger airbag disconnection and the exposure of the three-year-old dummy’s head in frontal and side impact tests.

“Manufacturers such as Toyota know how to build safer vehicles, and consumers in Africa deserve the same levels of safety performance which are fitted as standard in other parts of the world,” said Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods. “Highlighting this disparity and democratising vehicle safety in Africa is a Global NCAP priority.”

The Corolla Cross received a two-star rating for adult occupant protection. (Global NCAP)

The AA said the results highlight a broader concern about vehicle safety standards applied to cars sold in African markets, maintaining that consumers should have access to the same levels of safety offered in other regions.

“These results are deeply concerning,” says AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede. “There is no excuse for the lack of side head protection in the popular Toyota Corolla Cross. This again highlights a continuing pattern in which vehicles sold in Africa do not meet the same safety standards applied in other regions. South African motorists deserve better, especially exasperating in this case, considering that the Corolla Cross is locally built for local consumption at Toyota’s Prospecton plant in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The two-star rating reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers to commit to equal safety for all markets. This result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability. The AA believes no vehicle should be sold here without side head protection for front and rear rows. Safety should never be an optional extra and certainly not reserved for markets outside Africa.”

Toyota South Africa Motors issued the following response:

“The locally manufactured Corolla Cross meets and exceeds all applicable local legislative safety requirements.

“The Corolla Cross is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features including SRS driver, passenger, side and driver knee airbags, as well as curtain shield airbags on XR and GR-S models. The vehicle also incorporates advanced safety features such as front and rear seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiters, dual-row occupant detection, as well as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) incorporating ABS, Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) across all models.

“The Global NCAP results coincide with an ongoing internal review of standardised curtain shield airbag fitment across the entire Corolla Cross range for the local market. This review is in line with Toyota’s global philosophy of kaizen (continuous improvement), which guides TSAM’s ongoing commitment to enhancing product safety, quality and performance throughout the Toyota Production System.

“The Toyota brand is synonymous with quality, durability and reliability; and TSAM assures all Corolla Cross customers that this brand promise remains unwavering.”