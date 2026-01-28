Mercedes’s new Mythos model begins winter testing in Scandinavia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Mercedes-Benz Mythos car is seen winter testing in Scandinavia.

The second model from the Mercedes-Benz Mythos catalogue has begun winter testing in Scandinavia.

Mythos is a new ultra-exclusive sub-brand founded in 2022 and targeting the most elite car collectors. The camouflaged new Mythos car resembles the unmistakable silhouette of the mainstream CLE — the replacement of the C-Class and E-Class coupes — which went to market in November 2024.

The test mule builds on with a more aggressive front grille design, wider stance and large rear spoiler, hinting at a more extreme performer. The company said the car is backed by a correspondingly powerful drivetrain and performance to match, which adds further cred to reports the brand is returning to its roots after the unceremonious dumping of its V engines in favour of hybrid four and six-cylinder motors.

It looks wider than the mainstream CLE donor. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

It will be the second model in the highly exclusive Mercedes‑Benz Mythos series, which stands for a range of exclusive, limited-edition collector vehicles. After the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed thrilled as the first model, the eagerly awaited second model is emerging on the horizon.

The first Mythos product was revealed in 2024 at the Monaco GP as the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, a breezy and roofless two-seater projectile with a long-bonnet, AMG One-inspired front end, and a halo inspired by the curved driver crash-protection system used in Formula 1 cars. It was limited to only 250 cars.