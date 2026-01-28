Motoring

Toyota SA shifts Corolla hatch and sedan range to hybrid exclusively

Low demand for internal combustion engine models drives the move to electrified mobility

The Toyota Corolla hatch retails from R595,100. ((Photo by Cornel van Heerden))

Toyota South Africa has announced the realignment of the Corolla hatchback and sedan offerings. From 2026 onwards, the range will now be offered in a single, XR specification powered by the 1.8l hybrid electric drivetrain.

The XS HEV derivatives and XR 2.0l internal combustion engine (ICE) models have been discontinued and the GR Corolla with a 1.6l petrol turbo engine remains untouched.

The company said this is due to declining demand in the traditional sedan and hatchback segments and consumer shift towards electrified mobility solutions.

Now in its 12th generation, the Corolla nameplate is a storied household name in the global automotive industry with more than 50-million units sold since its introduction in 1966.

The Corolla Cross was launched as a larger family crossover package and has become the brand’s best-selling passenger car in South Africa. It also won the South African Car of the Year Award in 2022.

The streamlined Corolla hatchback and sedan ranges now underscore Toyota’s strategic focus on hybrid technology and sustainable mobility.

