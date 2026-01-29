iCAUR to begin SA operations with 20 dealers this year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The iCAUR V23 displayed at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami in August 2025.

New energy vehicle (NEV) brand iCAUR will roll out 20 dealers in South Africa when it makes its local debut this year, with further expansion planned based on demand.

The Chinese carmaker is the latest Chery Group brand to launch in South Africa and will arrive in May with a range of electric and range-extended vehicles. Chery and its brands Omoda and Jaecoo have achieved strong local sales in recent years, and iCAUR aims to become the country’s top NEV brand, said Tony Liu, CEO of Chery Group SA.

The first phase of the rollout will prioritise establishing a strong national footprint, with dealerships planned across most of South Africa’s provinces, said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for iCAUR South Africa.

Each location will have a corporate identity reflecting the brand’s distinctively fresh and fashionable identity, combining functional retail spaces with a lifestyle-driven, immersive environment.

“Rather than traditional showrooms, iCAUR dealerships will incorporate lifestyle elements linked to customer interests such as camping, running, fishing, rock climbing, and gaming. These features aim to create a playful, engaging experience that connects the brand with everyday life beyond vehicle ownership,” said Gahagan.

In preparation for launch, parts supply and aftersales support structures are being established to support the national dealer network, and dealer technical teams are receiving training.

Further details regarding parts availability, servicing processes, technical support, and service standards will be communicated closer to launch, said Gahagan.

The brand will launch two model ranges in May, the V23 and 03T, with the 03T REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) to follow at the end of the year.

The electric 03T is a sleek urban crossover similar in size to a Toyota Corolla Cross.

The boxy V23 is a VW T-Cross-sized SUV that takes inspiration from retro designs such as the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender. With a raised 225mm ground clearance, it has an adaptable interior with robust mechanical controls and up to 24 interchangeable pieces to reflect the driver’s personal style.

Both the V23 and the 03T deliver up to 500km of all-electric range with all-wheel drive capability. The 03T REEV uses a petrol engine as a generator to power the electric battery, providing a claimed range of more than 1,000km.