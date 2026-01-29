One of these 18 cars will be SA’s 2026 Car of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hyundai Santa Fe is on the 18-car shortlist chosen by jurors.

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the 18 finalists for the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, which marks 40 years of the programme recognising new vehicles launched on the local market.

The finalists were selected from more than 55 eligible vehicles introduced in South Africa during 2025. Each model was assessed by the SA COTY jury for factors including quality, safety, performance and suitability for local driving conditions.

After the initial judging phase, the shortlisted vehicles will advance to a three-day evaluation programme scheduled to take place in early March at Zwartkops Raceway and on surrounding routes in Tshwane. During this phase, jurors will test the vehicles in real-world road conditions, on the racetrack and, where applicable, on dedicated off-road courses.

The 2026 finalist list spans a wide range of segments, from compact hatchbacks to family-oriented SUVs and high-performance models, covering multiple price points and use cases. Chinese manufacturers account for a third of the finalists, highlighting their growing presence in the South African market and the increasing number of new-energy vehicles competing for category honours. Established brands, meanwhile, continue to feature prominently in the performance and luxury segments.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Alfa Romeo Junior

Audi A5

Audi RS Q8

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BYD Dolphin Surf

BYD Shark

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV

GWM Haval H7

Hyundai Santa Fe

Jetour T2

Land Rover Defender OCTA

Leapmotor C10 REEV

Lexus GX

Omoda C7

Opel Grandland

Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI

Volkswagen Tayron

Volvo EX90

After the testing phase, jurors’ scores will be compiled and submitted for final evaluation. Lightstone Auto data will then be used to calculate segment weighting based on sales volumes, as well as to assess specification-adjusted pricing relative to direct competitors in each segment.

The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice public vote will also return for a third consecutive year allowing members of the public to take part in the competition.

The overall and category winners of the 2026 COTY awards will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg during the first week of May.

The reigning South African Car of the Year is the BMW X3.

