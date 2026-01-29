Motoring

Suzuki overtakes Nissan as Japan’s third‑largest carmaker in 2025

It is the first time in at least over a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. (Issei Kato)

Suzuki Motor overtook Nissan as Japan’s third-biggest carmaker in 2025, sales data released by the two companies showed on Thursday, the first time in at least over a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan during a calendar year.

Suzuki reported a 1.4% rise in global sales to about 3.3-million cars last year, while Nissan sold 3.2 million vehicles, down 4.4% from a year earlier.

Both companies trailed Toyota, which reported record sales of 10.5 million Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, and Honda, which saw sales slip by 7.5% over the period to 3.5 million vehicles.

