Mercedes-Benz marks 140 years since Benz’s first patent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz has created hundreds of models and some of iconic in its 140-year history.

On January 29, German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz celebrated the 140th anniversary of founder Carl Benz filing the patent for the first automobile in the world in 1886, a momentous occasion that shaped the future of transportation.

The Mercedes-Benz company we know of today would be established 40 years later in 1926 following Benz’s merger with Gottlieb Daimler, forming the Daimler-Benz AG entity on June 28, 1926.

A series of global events marked the occasion, including the launch of the updated S-Class.

Innovations

The German brand has been at the forefront of inventing or developing new car technologies, including the first high-speed four-stroke engine, the first four-wheeled car, first diesel truck, fuel injection, ABS and the first airbag fitted to a car, plus more. The company has thousands more patents.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa history

The South African story of the Mercedes-Benz company began in 1958 with the establishment and the assembly of the W121 190, a sedan series affectionately known as the “Ponton”. The company would be incorporated as Mercedes-Benz of South Africa in 1984, with Daimler-Benz AG having a 50.1% shareholding in the company. The local plant also built the W126 S-Class and all the generations of the C-Class from 1994.

The private collection in Pretoria has many Mercedes-Benz cars from different eras. (MBSA)

Makotopong Museum

For the local celebrations, Mercedes-Benz South Africa curated a media visit media to the Makopotong Museum in Pretoria. The privately-owned cars belong to Pius Mokgokong, an avid collector of the brand’s wares in excess of 300 Mercedes-Benz ranging from vintage models to slightly newer examples.

Mokgokong named his enterprise after the Limpopo village he was born in, and mentions his father’s 1959 Fintail Mercedes-benz as the ignitor of the passion. The museum is not open to the public and operates through specially-curated events only.

Mercedes-Benz has lofty ambitions for its CLA. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

2026 Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz SA capped the event with displays of the new models, including the rare 15-car CLA 45 S Final Edition. The company also confirmed the 2026 debuts of the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680, the brand’s first two-seater convertible, and just two units of the ultra-limited Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12 Edition that pays tribute to the original 1920’s Maybachs with big capacity engines. The model is available in a special emerald paint colour and powered by a 463kW and 1,000Nm twin-turbo V12.

On the mainstream side, the company will introduce the petrol-powered GLC 200 4Matic and start the sales of the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class, starting with the conventionally powered models. The full electric derivative will follow later.