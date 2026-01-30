New Bentley Bentayga X Concept is an aristocrats Dakar dream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British luxury marque Bentley Motors on Friday revealed the new Bentayga X Concept at the FAT Ice kart race at Zell am See, Austria, starting on Saturday.

This unique Bentayga X Concept imagines a hard-core off-roader with forged 22-inch off-road tyres hiding inside 40mm larger wheels arches, a track width increased by 120mm and ride height increased by 55mm, turning the SUV that normally panders to the needs of aristocratic clients into a Dakar rally beast that can also wade in 550mm deep water traps.

The concept is kitted out with roof-mounted storage, four-high powered sports lights and the capacity to load the small electric go-kart used in the karting league.

Carry on luggage can include a Go-kart on its roof. (kahler)

The concept is based on a Bentayga Speed, and powered by a 4l twin-turbo V8 engine that breathes through a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system. The rugged capabilities are enhanced by the standard four-wheel drive system and the 48V electric active anti-roll control system.

An Exhibition of Bentleys

The Bentayga X Concept will be displayed alongside other exotic Bentley models, including the specially-developed Bentley Supersport model used in the recent Supersports: FULL SEND promotional short action film à la the ‘Gymkhana’ YouTube series, and shot within the grounds of Bentley’s factory in Crewe, England, with American stunt driver Travis Pastrana behind the wheel.

A loud Akrapovic titanium exhaust system makes the right noises for serious off-roading. (BENTLEY)

The new Bentley Supersports is a new kind of beast launched in 2025 and combining a 490kW V8 engine, highly developed chassis and aerodynamics with exclusive rear-wheel drive, unleashing smoky new levels of performance ability for the British brand.

Bentley will also showcase the newly launched duo of the Continental GT S and GTC S at the race, and the Bentayga Speed and the Speed Six Continuation Series Car Zero from Mulliner.