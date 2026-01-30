Rare Ferrari collection goes on sale for estimated R435m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A rare collection of Ferrari Formula One and road cars tracing a pivotal moment in the brand’s technical history has been offered for sale, giving collectors a chance to acquire five vehicles linked by the development of paddle-shift transmission technology.

Known as “Scuderia ’89 — The Pursuit for Paddle”, the collection is being presented by UK-based specialist Furlonger in partnership with European dealer Egon Zweimüller.

Together, the cars chart Ferrari’s transition from traditional manual gearboxes to the semi-automatic paddle-shift systems that would go on to define modern Formula One and high-performance road cars.

At the centre of the collection are two significant Formula One machines from the late 1980s. The 1988 Ferrari 639 F1 was a factory prototype developed to test Ferrari’s pioneering semi-automatic transmission, making it the first F1 car to feature steering-wheel-mounted paddles. It is the only example of the Tipo 639 in private ownership and one of just two prototypes built. Chassis #106 was retained by Ferrari until 1999 and has since been maintained by Ferrari Classiche. It remains fully operational and has appeared at events, including at Goodwood and Silverstone, in recent years.

Alongside it is the 1989 Ferrari 640 F1, chassis #110, which marked the competitive debut of paddle-shift technology in the Formula One World Championship. Driven by Gerhard Berger during the 1989 season, the car competed in multiple Grands Prix before being retired and later fully restored. It has since received Ferrari Classiche certification and has returned to public view through high-profile appearances, including display laps with Berger at the 2024 Goodwood Members’ Meeting. In 2025, it was awarded the Chairman’s Trophy at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The remaining three cars illustrate how this race-bred technology filtered into Ferrari’s road car line-up. A 1989 Ferrari F40 represents the analogue supercar era at its peak. This particular example, finished in Rosso Corsa, is one of 30 F40s that raced in period and is regarded as the most successful racing F40 in the UK. It has since been returned to factory specification and has covered 24,000km from new, offering eligibility for historic motorsport events should it be recommissioned for competition.

Also included is a 1996 Ferrari F50, one of just 25 UK-supplied cars. With 22,500km on the odometer, it remains highly original and features the 4.7l naturally aspirated V12 engine derived from Ferrari’s Formula One programme of the era. The car is supplied with its original accessories, including both roof configurations and the factory tool kit.

Rounding out the collection is a 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider, notable as the first Ferrari road car to offer a paddle-shift gearbox. Finished in Rosso Corsa, this UK-delivered example has covered just 5,500 miles and retains full documentation and tools. The F355 marked a turning point in Ferrari’s road car development, signalling the start of widespread adoption of F1-derived transmission technology.

The five vehicles are being offered strictly as a single collection, with an estimated combined value exceeding £20m (R434.55m). Interested buyers are advised to contact Furlonger or Egon Zweimüller directly for further details and viewing arrangements.

