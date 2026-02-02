Exclusive Chill grey paint now available on Ranger XLT models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Chill grey hue will be applied to 250 Ford Ranger bakkies only.

Ford is now offering all Ranger XLT models (super cab and double cab) with the option of Chill Grey paintwork.

Forming part of Upgrade Pack 6 and limited to just 250 units, this exclusive hue is not available on any other Ranger derivative. Extra visual sizzle comes courtesy of a standard sports bar, black side mirrors and door handles, as well as 17″ alloy wheels shod with off-road-ready all-terrain tyres. Ford has added additional underbody protection for peace of mind when traversing tough terrain.

The XLT Upgrade Pack 6 adds numerous premium amenities and safety nets. (FORD SA)

Inside the cabin, the XLT Chill Grey models feature leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, a wireless charging pad, and additional accessory switches that allow owners to easily integrate extra equipment to suit their lifestyle or work requirements. Standard safety equipment includes collision mitigation, post-impact braking, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Available for a limited time only, Upgrade Pack 6 with Chill Grey paint retails for R58,600.