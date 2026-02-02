Motoring

Hyundai Motor decides not to buy back its Russian car factory

Chinese brands gained market share as other carmakers quit Russia over Ukraine war

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A visitor looks at a Hyundai at the Motor Expo Show in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. (Ilya Naymushin)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor did not exercise a buyback option for its former manufacturing plant in Russia, the company said on Monday, amid the continuing war in Ukraine.

Along with its affiliate Kia, Hyundai was once the biggest foreign carmaker in Russia.

However, Chinese brands have gained significant market share over the past four years, as South Korean and other carmakers suspended local production after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in Western sanctions and disrupted supply chains and payments.

In 2024, Hyundai sold its plant to Russia’s AGR Automotive Group for a nominal 140,000 won ($97) and agreed to an option to repurchase it within a fixed timeframe. The buyback option expired in January.

“Hyundai Motor continues to provide warranty repairs and customer care services for previously sold vehicles, and remains committed to maintaining these services going forward,” Hyundai said.

Reuters reported exclusively in December that Hyundai was not in a position to repurchase the factory due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

