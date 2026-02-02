Jaguar’s new electric GT prototypes undergo winter testing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British luxury brand Jaguar is preparing to launch its newest car, based on the Type OO concept car. Prototypes of the unnamed all-electric four-door Grand Tourer (GT) have begun winter testing in the Arctic Circle.

The company says 150 prototypes are currently undergoing tests in various terrains and climes, covering thousands of kilometres across hot desert highways, frozen lakes and in advanced virtual environments, an unprecedented scale of testing for Jaguar. In November 2024 the brand announced its transition to an all-electric brand with the concept GT car and a new logo.

The winter testing on the frozen lakes of Sweden is helping Jaguar engineers to refine the characteristics and responses of the GT’s drive modes. In pursuit it drives like no other electric car, according to the company. The car that is built on a dedicated new electric vehicle architecture, with a focus on high performance, luxury and significant range, will also be the most powerful Jaguar ever made, producing more than 735kW from a tri-motor electric drivetrain equipped with all-wheel drive and torque vectoring.

The winter testing programme includes refining the chassis systems, all-wheel steering, air suspension and bespoke new 23″ winter tyres. The sub-zero temperatures also give the engineers the right conditions to validate its advanced ThermAssist technology, the onboard thermal management system that reduces heating energy consumption by up to 40%, and recovers heat to warm the propulsion system or the cabin in temperatures as low as -10°C, while optimising the driving range, even in the coldest temperatures.

The car will have more than 375kW on tap and be managed by all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. (JLR)

“Jaguar has always been about driving pleasure, and our new electric four-door GT will be no different,” said Matt Becker, vehicle engineering director at Jaguar. “It marks a step-change in our technical ambitions. Innovative in-house electric propulsion technologies combine with the car’s unique proportions and low centre of gravity for a luxurious grand tourer that drives like nothing else.

“Our aim from the outset has been to deliver a true Jaguar driving experience, and we have crafted a hugely desirable car that will be as captivating to drive as it is to look at,” said Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover.

The all-electric four-door GT will make its world premiere later this year.