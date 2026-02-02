REVIEW: Dongfeng Box is a likeable city EV, if you can live with the compromises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dongfeng Box electric hatchback available in several models priced between R459,000 and R519,000.

South Africans have been slow to adopt electrified motoring but that hasn’t stopped electric vehicles (EVs) being launched here at a fast rate in the past few years.

One of the main obstacles to buying EVs is that they’re expensive, and when battery-powered cars first came to the country, they were mostly R1m-plus examples aimed at well-heeled early adopters of green tech. But battey-electric cars are becoming more affordable, with some Chinese brands introducing models for less than R500,000, with the cheapest being the BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort for R341,900.

One of the newest arrivals is the Dongfeng Box, a compact hatchback available in several models priced between R459,000 and R519,000, imported by E Auto Motor.

The Box, which is known as the Nammi 01 in other markets, measures 4,020mm in length, which makes it similar in size to the Dolphin Surf and MINI Cooper.

It is sold with either 32.6kWh or 43.9kWh lithium-ion battery packs, with respective driving ranges of 330km and 430km on a full charge.

I drove the range-topping Dongfeng Box E3 430 model with the longer range and a high level of comfort features, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, and surround-view parking camera.

The front-wheel drive car is powered by a single electric motor producing 70kW and 160Nm, similar outputs to a 1.6l petrol hatch. It is sufficient for easy urban commuting and the electric drivetrain’s stepless, instant power delivery makes the car feel quicker than the numbers suggest.

There’s enough voema to cruise the open road as well, with a top speed of 140km/h, though it has middling overtaking power. Set to the highest of its two energy recuperation levels and driven in a mix of town and freeway driving, the test car had a range of more than 350km. If used mostly as an urban commuter, where the energy recuperation is more prevalent in the stop-start conditions, the quoted 400km-plus range seemed possible.

It is as refined as you expect from an electric car, and the lack of mechanical noise is accompanied by good all-round refinement. I was impressed by the car’s smooth ride quality. Short-wheelbase cars can often feel choppy, but the Box soaked up Gauteng’s bumps and potholes with surprising composure.

The interior is smart and minimalist, but there are issues with user-friendliness. (DENIS DROPPA)

It’s a compact and easy car to drive, with light steering and good visibility. It is hassle-free to park too, and there’s an automatic parking function for those who need it.

The Box can be used as a people mover as, despite its compact 4m length, there’s plenty of cabin space for four and a decent-sized boot, but there is no spare wheel.

The Dongfeng feels solidly built and the cabin mixes styling flair with premium materials, including soft-touch dashboard and doors in diamond-stitched faux leather. The minimalist interior is almost completely bereft of buttons, with most functions controlled via a large infotainment touchscreen.

The cabin has only one USB port, which doesn’t bode well for family harmony. There were gripes with the user-friendliness of the infotainment system too, as I had to mirror my phone’s screen through a third-party app, and while I was using that, I wasn’t able to listen to the radio at the same time.

The dealer said the car will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in a future update.

The climate control system was also erratic and sometimes randomly heated or cooled the cabin with little regard for the temperature selected. The audio system lacked punch and had to be turned up close to maximum to be properly audible.

The front-wheel drive car is powered by a single electric motor producing 70kW and 160Nm, similar outputs to a 1.6 petrol hatch. (DENIS DROPPA)

The Dongfeng Box is sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, an eight-year/200,000km EV motor and drive battery warranty, and five-year roadside assistance. An option pack includes rear USB-C ports and a home 3.6kW charger.

The car is compatible with fast DC chargers, but my attempt to recharge at a shopping mall ended in frustration when the charger, after 20 minutes of effort, politely informed me it was offline. Such experiences highlight one of the key reasons EV adoption remains slow, and even when charging stations are working, they are relatively scarce and charging takes a lot longer than filling up with petrol or diesel.

EVs are also not practical long-distance cars due to their limited ranges.

For consumers seeking a zero-emission urban car with low running costs, the Dongfeng Box adds a relatively attainable price to the EV benefits of near-silent running and instant torque delivery. It is also packed with features and has fresh styling and a premium-feeling interior. However, with petrol-powered compact hatches offering better practicality for a lot less money, it’s still difficult to make a viable case for owning an EV.

The test vehicle was supplied by mUther, a smart home store that has opened an EV-only pop-up showroom at the East Point shopping centre in Boksburg. It became Dongfeng’s third official dealership after Pretoria and Durban, and the brand aims to substantially grow its dealer footprint and model range by the end of the year.