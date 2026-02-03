Mahindra ramps up service to match rapid SA growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To keep up with its rapid sales growth in South Africa, Mahindra has introduced an upgraded customer service programme called Reach Out, which aims to address queries within 24 hours.

In its 21st year in the country, the Indian brand reported a massive 40% year-on-year growth in 2025 with 18,097 new vehicle sales. This made it the country’s tenth most popular motoring marque last year with a market share of 3%, led by popular sellers such as the Scorpio Pik Up bakkie and XUV 3X0 sports utility vehicle.

The company also recently opened a new CKD assembly plant in Durban with the capacity to assemble more than 1,000 Pik Up units a month, allowing it to add more local content and build special edition models such as the Pik Up Karoo range.

The new Reach Out scheme allows customers to contact the company via a WhatsApp message or the Mahindra Mzansi app when needing to escalate a service or repair matter, with Mahindra committing to act upon their concern within 24 hours.

The programme offers a high degree of responsiveness via a dedicated customer care control room at Mahindra’s Gauteng headquarters, ensuring customers have a one-stop interaction with the company instead of having to deal with various people and departments, said Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

The control room routes escalated customer queries to the stakeholders concerned and tracks every concern from first contact to final resolution.

“Previously, some customers were waiting three to four days to get a response. We took out all the inefficiencies and introduced a centralised system that streamlines the process,” said Gupta.

“Mahindra has built strong trust with South African customers over the past 21 years. We want to reaffirm this trust by significantly improving our customer service and parts support.”

The Reach Out programme is backed by Mahindra’s recently opened parts distribution centre in Centurion which stocks close to 1-million items at any time and has maintained a 98% first-fill rate since opening.