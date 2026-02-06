REVIEW: Tata Punch is a small crossover with city appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indian brand Tata relaunched in SA in 2025 with a trio of new cars, namely the Tata Tiago, Harrier and Punch. It’s the latter on test and the brand’s reply to the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and other entry-level crossovers.

We aimed to see if it can impress when you live with it every day.

I live in a suburb in the south of Johannesburg where I find myself surrounded by narrow streets and cumbersome bakkies and popular crossovers. In my block alone, the Tata Punch stood out for being an unknown but cute entity. The 3,827mm length and 1,742mm width wins the battle of easy living here, squeezing into tight corners and parking spots.

Five models of the Tata Punch are on sale and the test car is the second-rung Adventure + S manual version. Along with the Adventure entry model, it is fitted exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission versus the automated-manual gearbox found in the rest of the range.

The interior features are modern with commendable build quality. (PHUTI MPYANE)

What was appreciated is the interior spatial planning. The dinky car is able to comfortably fit four passengers, or five at a squeeze. Larger rear passengers may complain, but children won’t. The car proved more than capable for the back and forth of daily life, but clever packaging of luggage will be required to fill the 366l boot if travelling with a full quota of adults.

The interior isn’t made from flimsy materials, nor are the displays dull. It feels solid and crafted to last, with a digital driver’s information display and a floating touch-screen display, air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, an engine start button, smartphone integration, USB port, volume buttons on the steering wheel and a reversing camera. Auto on/off lights and a sunroof please modern expectations too.

Safety systems include ABS, stability control and two airbags. An AI assistant voices its concern if you haven’t buckled up.

The storage nooks provided were the only interior downside, the driver’s door pocket in particular was unable to snugly fit my regular-sized water bottle.

The naturally aspirated 1.2l petrol three-cylinder engine with Normal and Eco drive modes produces 65kW and 115Nm. It’s a good match with the car and the manual transmission. Unlike some wheezy triples in the segment, this one doesn’t leave you yearning for more punch.

It runs on highways and tackles steep incline roads without fuss. The clutch is light too, and the manual shifts are slick, making for effortless driving in the city and in congested traffic, but the steering wheel response could be lighter.

The motor is refined and relatively frugal. With fuel consumption valued highly in this budget sector, the 6.3l/100km it averaged was mostly at low speeds and in traffic. The 35l fuel tank should cost about R700 to refuel and in Eco mode it can return 600km-plus range, which isn’t too shabby.

The all-round mechanical operation is good and the 187mm ground clearance means it can comfortably tackle gravel roads. The damping quality on a variety of surfaces is good, too, and it operates with low noise emissions while being poised in the bends.

The boot is deep and the right height, able to skirt over mild obstacles. (PHUTI MPYANE)

In wrapping up, with the Tata Punch costing a relatively bargain R269,000, the budget crossover gets good marks despite a few misgivings. It fulfils the brand’s promise of product betterment this time around, but it’s also marginally smaller and costlier than some rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and the considerably more powerful Mahindra XUV 3X0.

This Tata is a likeable enough alternative and worthy of a look when shopping in the segment.

Tata Punch vs rivals